



Plot twist! Chrissy Teigen admitted that her son, Miles, does not have the personality she predicted he would.

“I thought he’d be super quiet,” the Bring the Funny judge, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, August 15, at the Quay x Chrissy Launch Party. “I thought he’d be a little John [Legend], and I thought he’d be very chill, romantic and lovey — but no. He’s insane. You just never know!”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her husband, 40, welcomed their son in March 2018. He joined his 3-year-old sister, Luna. 8 months after Miles’ arrival, Teigen told Us exclusively that he was his father’s mini-me.

“Miles is a clone of John in so many ways,” the Cravings author revealed in November 2018. “He literally has his personality type and face. … Even when Miles is sick and has a running nose and isn’t feeling good, he still smiles and is so happy, just like John. I’ve never seen him in a bad mood in all six months. He is a little version of John.”

The EGOT winner chimed in, “It is pretty wild to see his face and mannerisms. They match mine so much.”

As for Luna, his wife told Us at the time: “She’s an angel. We just met with her teachers and they said great things about her. She’s already a great older sister. It’s just so cute.”

The Utah native, who wed Legend in 2013, isn’t in any rush to add another baby to her brood, though. “Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again,” Teigen wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “These guys are exhausting!”

On Thursday, the Lip Sync Battle cohost gushed to Us exclusively about her collaboration with Quay Australia, saying, “I’m so excited. I’ve been getting Quays in goodie bags and through my stylists for so many years, and I noticed that every time I was wearing them, I’d get more compliments than I did on any other glasses. Or anytime I complimented anyone else’s glasses, it turned out that they were wearing Quay. … Then I got to meet the people from the company and actually got asked to be a part of this campaign, where [I found out] I’d been saying the name wrong the entire time.”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

