Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Summer Vacation Album With Luna and Miles

Little jet-setters! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend love taking their little ones on vacation.

The model, 33, and EGOT winner, 40, kicked off summer 2019 with a June trip to Italy. From truffle-hunting to pasta-making with Luna, 3, and Miles, 13 months, the couple documented their week of European activities on social media.

The Cravings cookbook author even shared a video of her daughter on their plane ride, captioned, “Luna has the very strong belief that only girls can be beautiful and only boys can be cute.” In the funny footage, Luna argued that she is “not cute ever.” Instead, she said that she’s “beautiful,” explaining to her parents that her little brother is “cute.”

While her baby brother is still too little to share his opinion on the subject, Miles entertained Teigen’s Instagram followers in other ways. While on vacation, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared multiple moments of her son nearing a very major milestone — walking!

“I think some’s gonna take his first steps in Italy,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost captioned a sweet shot of Miles crawling. “Oh dear.”

She added, “Soon!” alongside a pic of the toddler standing up while holding onto a table.

Legend spoke to Us Weekly exclusively that same month about how close his son is to being on the move. “It’ll be any day now,” the “All of Me” singer told Us in June. “He’s, like, flirting with it every day, but he hasn’t fully taken a step on his own.”

The songwriter and his brood, who embarked on another trip in July, are always entertaining. Keep scrolling for an inside look at their summer 2019 vacations.