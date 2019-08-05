Chrissy Teigen Reveals When She and John Legend Will Have Baby No. 3





Thinking ahead! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend see more babies in their future — and the Bring the Funny judge revealed when they plan on trying for their third.

The Cravings author, 33, posted a sandy pic with her daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 14 months, on Saturday, August 3, captioned, “Rascals, in descending order of rascality.”

When one of her Instagram followers commented, “I think you can fit one more little one on the end,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model responded with her timeline. “Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again,” Teigen wrote. “These guys are exhausting!”

This differs from the model’s previous plans for her third pregnancy. In March 2018, while she was still expecting her baby boy, she told Us Weekly exclusively, “I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot. … I just want to [have] babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them.”

Teigen added, “I have a husband who truly loves the whole experience. He holds my belly at night, sings to it, wants to be there for me. I’m really lucky because some men start to look at you like a tool, I’ve heard, so I’ve been scared and don’t let that happen to me! But it hasn’t and it’s really good.”

One month after Miles arrived, Legend, 40, told Us exclusively how his relationship with his wife had changed post-baby No. 2. “It made us more of a team, even more so than we were before,” the EGOT winner said in June 2018. “ When you have a joint project like this, raising kids together, I think for us, it’s brought us closer together.”

