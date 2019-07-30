Goals! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna, loves a good princess dress and adorably rocks them on the regular.

Luna’s passion for royal fashion all started with her first Halloween. The little one, who arrived in April 2016, rocked more than a handful of costumes her first time celebrating the holiday.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model kicked the spooky day off by posting a photo of her baby girl in a hot dog outfit on Instagram, followed by a peacock hat. “You can’t possibly think I only bought the hot dog,” Teigen captioned the second pic. She also bought her daughter a banana costume, an Alice in Wonderland dress and a Red Riding Hood outfit — not to mention a hula ensemble.

To top it all off, the Lip Sync Battle cohost bought a pink and white Minnie Mouse dress. She accessorized the look with ears and a Disney princess trick-or-treat bag, writing, “Please help I can’t stop.”

From then on, it became a regular occurrence to see Luna dressed to impress in a princess gown. Whether she’s dressing up with her dad or playing with her little brother, Miles, Teigen and Legend’s baby girl is a big fan of sparkles and tulle.

While on a March 2018 family trip to Disneyland Hong Kong, the youngster didn’t disappoint and went on rides in a Princess Belle gown straight out of Beauty and the Beast. Teigen shared a video on Snapchat of her daughter stepping out of a changing room in her brand new look, calling her, “My belle,” in a later Instagram post.

Take a look at the gallery below for a sweet glimpse at Luna’s most iconic wardrobe staples from Tinkerbell wings to Ariel wigs.