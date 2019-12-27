



Cherishing every moment! Chrissy Teigen is loving life with her and John Legend’s two kids.

“I have found my happy place here in Jackson Hole, [Wyoming],” the Cravings author, 34, captioned a Thursday, December 26, Instagram post. “I feel like a new person. Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows. Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day. I just love it here and love my family so f–king much.”

The Bring the Funny judge, who shares Luna, 3, and Miles, 19 months, with the EGOT winner, 40, went on to write, “I mean life is cool in LA and all but this… this is heaven on earth.”

The pair, who wed in 2013, have been documenting their holiday out of town all week long. Not only did “Santa Claus” sprint by in the snow, making Luna jump up and down in a princess dress, but Teigen rocked a Mrs. Claus dress, writing, “I can’t stop buying s–t online.”

As for Miles, the toddler wore a snowman suit around the house, while his older sister rocked a reindeer dress.

The family of four celebrated Thanksgiving in California last month — and Teigen defended her decision to let Luna help her cook, spooning peach sauce over chicken.

When one Twitter user wrote, “I love you love you, but please get that girl away from the stove, even if it’s off,” the Utah native clapped back, writing, “We’re good. I’m clearly right here. And she has spent most her life in the kitchen. It’s been off for hours.”

Not only can Luna handle herself in the kitchen, but she’s a great eater too. “Luna is 3 now and she can handle things spicier than most kids,” Teigen recently wrote on social media. “Especially if it’s a soup broth or something.”