



Just like mom! Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Monday, November 11, to share that her 3-year-old daughter, Luna, has hit an important, food-related milestone.

In a 15-second video clip that Teigen, 33, posted to the social media platform, her eldest child is shown expertly putting a vegetable in her mouth using only a pair of chopsticks. Though a small piece of the green bean fell from the toddler’s mouth after she took a bite of the veggie, there’s no doubting her impressive chopstick skills.

“Wow!” a woman exclaimed off camera. “Did you practice this before?”

Luna, who was rightfully proud of her accomplishment, smiled and nodded in response.

Teigen was also clearly pumped by her daughter’s latest feat, as she captioned the cute clip, “Yessssss!”

Luna also had plenty of support from her mom’s Twitter followers, many of whom were seriously impressed. “At that age I was still trying to master forks,” quipped one social media user. “My parents failed me.” Added another: “I’m embarrassed that I can’t even use chopsticks but little Luna has pretty much mastered it.”

The preschooler’s awesome achievement comes days after her younger brother Miles, 17 months, reached a similar milestone. On November 6, Teigen shared a Twitter video of her son eating some noodles with a fork. “Officially saying farewell to baby Miles and hello to toddler Miles this week!!!” the Cravings author declared. “Oh how I’ve waited for this.”

The Bring the Funny judge also noted she was excited for her son to call her “mommy” and to start speaking more. “And utensil usage ahhhh,” she added.

Teigen has always been open and upfront about her little one’s eating habits. Though Luna went through a picky phase last year, which required her mom to make lamented menus just so the little one would eat, she is now quite adventurous when it comes to food.

“When I was pregnant, I ate the hottest foods imaginable,” Teigen replied to a fan who recently asked her when she first introduced her little ones to spicy foods. “Luna is 3 now and she can handle things spicier than most kids, especially if it’s a soup broth or something,” the Utah native added.

Miles, on the other hand, is “a little more on the sensitive side when it comes to traveling to flavortown,” according to Teigen. “I don’t think I’ll ever pressure them into eating spicy foods, although it would make me a little more than proud if they had a passion for it one day as big as mine,” the Target cookware designer concluded.

Teigen shares Luna and Miles with husband John Legend.