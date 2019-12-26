



A Christmas they’ll never forget! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s kids freaked out when they caught a glimpse of Santa Claus.

“Merry Christmas to you and yours,” the Cravings author, 34, captioned a Wednesday, December 25, video of someone dressed as Saint Nick running through snow with a sack over his shoulder.

“I see Santa Claus,” the EGOT winner, 40, yelled from behind the camera. “Oh, my God. I saw Santa!”

The “All of Me” singer panned the camera over too his 3-year-old daughter, Luna, who jumped up and down in a pink princess dress.

Jenna Dewan commented on the social media upload, writing, “I. Cannot. Deal,” while Vanessa Hudgens added, “I’m actually dead.”

Luna’s 19-month-old brother, Miles, celebrated Christmas in a snowman suit. “Hello has anyone seen Santa,” Teigen captioned a photo of the toddler in the festive outfit. As for Luna, she changed into a striped elf costume and posed for a picture on her dad’s shoulders.

Teigen and her little ones ended their night in Wyoming with some time in the tub. Legend commented on the family bath photo with a few heart emojis.

He and the Bring the Funny judge “tag-team” when it comes to raising Luna and Miles. “I feel like we split, especially when Miles was first born and when it came to breast-feeding and having that be a regular part of the ritual with him,” the Illinois native told Romper in June. “Chrissy had to tend to him more than I could, so I took it upon myself to really make sure Luna was good. So we kind of split off that way.”

He added, “We just figure out who needs what and try to do what we can and never look at it as, ‘This is Chrissy’s job and this is my job.’ This is our job, together. We’re both parents and we make it work.”

Legend and the Lip Sync Battle cohost tied the knot in 2013.