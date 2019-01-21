Chrissy Teigen isn’t the only budding chef in her house! The model took to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday, January 20, to show her millions of social media followers that her daughter Luna, 2, is yet another force to be reckoned with in the kitchen.

The mother-daughter cooking session played out via both Twitter and Instagram Stories. In one video, little Luna, who is rocking a pink princess dress while she cooks, is shown seasoning two raw racks of lamb with her hands. “You’re so helpful,” Teigen, 33, says.

Later, the toddler directs her mom to put some soy sauce on the meat, and then salts the racks of lamb herself, much to Teigen’s dismay.

Things began to fall apart when the oldest Legend offspring (whose full name is Luna Simone Stephens) requested a mystery ingredient from the other side of the kitchen that even Teigen couldn’t figure out. For the record, rosemary, cheese, pepper and bananas all got a resounding “no” from Luna. “She’s tough but she’s fair,” Teigen tweeted of her adorable sous chef.

The Lip Synch Battle cohost later declared on the social media platform that she still has “no idea” what ingredient her daughter was pointing at.

oh worrrrrd my own knives!! pic.twitter.com/BZLfYJ1MGF — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2019

With the racks of lamb presumably cooking, the Cravings author got to work on a roasted veggie side (with some help from her hubby, John Legend) and even filmed herself slicing a tomato with a knife from her own Target housewares collection that bares her signature. “Oh worrrrrd my own knives!!” she wrote on Twitter along with a video clip.

“Wow, what kind of knife if that?” Legend asks off camera.

“Oh, I’m not sure,” Teigen replies as she zooms in on her signature on the side of the knife.

“I recognize that name,” the “All of Me” singer, 40, says. “I’m a big fan of hers.”

Speaking of the knife set, when a Twitter user told Teigen that her mother was saving up to buy another knife from the collection after purchasing just one, the cookbook author asked for the dedicated fan’s address, presumably so she could send her the knives herself.

As for the dinner that Luna helped cook? Teigen later said, “Oh god,” in a good way, as she shared a video of the final product on Instagram Stories. Sounds like all that hard work paid off!

