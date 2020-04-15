Quarantine queen! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their daughter Luna’s birthday from the safety of their own home.

“Happy 4th birthday to our beautiful Luna!” the EGOT winner, 41, captioned a slideshow of Instagram photos on Tuesday, April 14. “I’m so happy I get to be your father, teacher, friend.”

The Ohio native went on to caption a separate shot of Luna in a Princess Belle gown: “Luna’s living her best birthday life. Mommy decorated. No preschool friends were able to come, but they sent video messages and she was thrilled. Good memories for her during this strange time.”

As for Teigen, 34, the Bring the Funny judge posted a picture of her daughter wearing a bathing suit and a crown. “Happy 4th birthday to the queen of our household,” the Utah native, who also shares her 23-month-old son, Miles, with Legend, wrote. “I could have never prayed for a better little being.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also documented her eldest’s birthday festivities on her Instagram Story, from Luna’s breakfast in bed to her dessert spread.

She and the “All of Me” singer welcomed their little one in April 2016. “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you!” Teigen wrote via Instagram at the time. “And sleepy. Very sleepy.”

Her husband tweeted, “Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th. We couldn’t be happier!”

Luna, who became a big sister in May 2018, is “so into princesses,” Teigen told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2019. “She’s very into Disney movies.”

The Cravings author went on to say that she empowers her eldest by giving her a say in what she eats. “I made a menu book and she feels like she’s the one making the choices, but no,” Teigen explained at the time. “Everything in there is stuff we have in the fridge. It just eliminates all that hoopla of, ‘Do you want this for dinner?’ … When that meal gets in front of her, she’s so happy to eat it because it was her choice, she got to pick her little side item. The food has been going down much, much better now that she gets a choice in things.”

Keep scrolling to see Luna’s parents celebrating her big day while quarantining at home.