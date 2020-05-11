See the Stars Who Defended Chrissy Teigen in the Wake of Alison Roman Feud

Celebrities have begun to take sides in the ongoing feud between Chrissy Teigen and cookbook author Alison Roman. Though no stars have addressed Roman, 34, by name, many have praised Teigen, also 34, amid the unfounded criticism.

The Cravings author’s pal, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, declared himself a proud member of “#TeamChrissy” on his social media channels on Sunday, May 10. Chef José Andrés also showed support for the Bring the Funny judge via Twitter on Saturday, May 9, and noted that even he learns from her, despite more than three decades of his own experience in the restaurant world.

“You should raise up above all stronger,” the 50-year-old culinary pro told the Chrissy’s Court host. “You’re a smart, happy, intelligent women, a caring mother, a loving wife, a concerned citizen caring for people in need!”

Not surprisingly, Teigen’s husband, John Legend, was also among those who had her back. “I love what you are building,” the 41-year-old “All of Me” singer tweeted on Friday, May 8. “I love that it comes straight from your heart and your brilliant, creative mind.”

This outpouring of support for the Utah native began after Roman harshly criticized Teigen’s Cravings empire in an interview with The New Consumer on Thursday, May 7. “What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me,” the Nothing Fancy author said at the time. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.”

Though Roman acknowledged Teigen is “making a ton of f–king money,” she doubled down on her stance when she began to receive backlash for her remarks, tweeting on Friday: “When women bully other women for being honest about money and how much they do or do not make, well, thats [sic] amore.”

The Dining In author, who is a columnist for the New York Times cooking section, apologized for her comments after Teigen, who had been an avid supporter of Roman’s, got wind of them and explained how hurtful they were.

“Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie [Kondo]’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry,” Roman tweeted on Friday. “Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along.”

In spite of Roman’s apology, Teigen announced Sunday that she was “taking a little break” from Twitter because of the intense backlash the disagreement has caused. Her account is now private.

