Burn. Cookbook author Alison Roman criticized Chrissy Teigen’s colossal business empire, explaining why she does not hope to follow in her footsteps in the food world.

“What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me,” Roman, 34, told The New Consumer in an interview published on Thursday, May 7. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.”

The writer did acknowledge the financial gains Teigen, 34, has reaped from her efforts. “But like, who’s laughing now?” she noted. “Because she’s making a ton of f–king money.”

Roman’s comments predictably caused controversy, but she seemed to double down on her sentiments. “When women bully other women for being honest about money and how much they do or do not make, well, thats [sic] amore,” she tweeted on Friday, May 8. “Just wishing I had someone to hold my hand during baby’s first internet backlash.”

The Dining In author later detailed the reasoning behind her remarks. “I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who’s successful, especially not women,” she wrote. “I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don’t see working for me.”

Roman has written three cookbooks and is a columnist for the New York Times cooking section.

Teigen, for her part, released her first Cravings cookbook in February 2016 and followed up with Cravings: Hungry for More in September 2018. Upon the debut of her second book, she launched her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen cookware line at Target. The model’s food website crashed when it went live in November 2019, apparently due to the large number of individuals attempting to access it.

The Chrissy’s Court host is no stranger to criticism. In April, she revealed why she feels the need to get “defensive” when it comes to showing off her recipes. “Because I have 500 people s–tting on my food on Twitter every day,” she replied to a follower on the social media platform. “That’s why!”