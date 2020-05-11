Feuding foodies. Alison Roman recently made headlines for her beef with Chrissy Teigen, but the 34-year-old chef has gone viral over the years for more than just her controversial comments.

Roman, who gained a following through the hashtags #TheCookies, #TheStew and #ThePasta, criticized Teigen’s journey from model to cookbook author during a recent interview.

“What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her,” Roman told The New Consumer on Thursday, May 7. “That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.”

Teigen, who has two best-selling cookbooks, called Roman’s remarks a “huge bummer” that hit her “hard.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially,” the Lip Sync Battle host tweeted on Friday, May 8. “There are many days I cry very hard because cravings, the site, is our baby we love to pump content onto. we do this work ourselves, and there is NO monetary gain yet. it is just work work work and the reward is you liking it. so to be called a sellout… hooooo it hurts.”

While Roman apologized, the drama prompted Teigen to take a break from Twitter.

“Hi @chrissyteigen ! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie [Kondo]s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career – it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry,” Roman tweeted on Friday. “Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along.”

Scroll through for five things to know about Roman, including her celebrity fans: