Taking a break? Chrissy Teigen joked that she was going to step back from social media after she was criticized on Twitter for feeding her children fresh berries.

The critique took place after the Bring the Funny judge, 34, shared a new video via her Cravings website in which she explains how she created a “menu” for her daughter, Luna, 3, after the toddler became a picky eater. Teigen also shares son Miles, 21 months, with her husband, John Legend.

Among the dishes included on the Target cookware designer’s menu are Corn Flakes topped with raspberries, and Cheerios served with blueberries. By Saturday, February 29, Teigen was fielding critiques related to what some social media users felt were outlandish meal choices. “I think I gotta leave the internet,” she quipped as a result.

Though one of the initial judgmental tweets has since been deleted, the Cravings author quoted part of it in her follow-up rebuttal.

“‘You are so far removed from reality it’s scary’, over f—king BERRIES, and I say I want to leave the internet,” she shot back. “And I am the one attacking. Amazing.”

Not surprisingly, many of the star’s followers quickly came to her defense and urged her not to leave Twitter even though she noted that “everything” she shares on the social media platform is criticized in one way or another.

“Your bravery and basic ‘I am not giving your s—t the time of day’ is what makes following you fabulous,” replied one Twitter user in Teigen’s defense. “Never met you and probably never will, but I admire that you smack back. We NEED more of that.”

Another user sarcastically added: “You fed your child berries. WHAT IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE.”

Still, at least one user sided with the initial naysayer, noting that not everyone has the resources to regularly purchase fresh fruit. “Put yourself in the place of someone who legitimately can’t afford to have fresh berries within reach for their family,” that user shared. “And maybe, just maybe, let this go.”

Berry controversy aside, the Lip Sync Battle cohost’s toddler-approved menu includes tons of child-friendly favorites, such as homemade fish sticks with a side of vegetables, macaroni and cheese and more. “I wanted Luna to get excited to eat. I wanted to always have ingredients on hand,” Teigen explained in the menu video, noting that Luna uses laminated money to pay for her meals. “And trust me, I know this is ridiculous. I’m very aware that this is crazy.”

In the past, Teigen has had to sound off on other kitchen controversies pertaining to her children. When one Twitter follower was worried that Luna appeared too close to a stove in a November 2019 video, the Utah native explained that the appliance had been “off for hours.”

“We’re good,” Teigen added at the time. “I’m clearly right here. And she has spent most her life in the kitchen.”