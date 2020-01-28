Chrissy Teigen isn’t afraid of failure, especially in the kitchen. In a new post on her Cravings website, the Bring the Funny judge takes an anxiety-provoking trip down memory lane and relives a handful of her most epic cooking-related mishaps. The unforgettable blunders involve everything from a trip to the hospital to the time one of Teigen’s relatives nearly burned down her and husband John Legend’s California home.

“Obviously, I lovvve cooking. It can be SO rewarding, but sometimes it feels like an anxiety roller coaster,” Teigen, 34, wrote in the introduction for the post on Friday, January 24. “You mean I have to remember when to take something out of the oven while basicallyyy concocting a science project at 👏the 👏same 👏time 👏?”

Still, as the Cravings author noted, all the hard work is typically worth it if you’re able to craft a tasty dish that looks like it belongs in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking cookbook. As she put it: “However, once you’ve accomplished the one dish you thought was Martha-level impossible, it’s a pretty great feeling. As the saying goes, you live and you learn. And I have LEARNED.”

Added the Utah native: “So, I thought I’d recap some of my most memorable food f–k-ups of all time.”

Perhaps the most startling incident that made the cut (no pun intended) was when Teigen and Legend, 40, had back-to-back bloody encounters with a dangerously sharp mandoline in 2015.

The Lip Synch Battle cohost recalled the unfortunate occurrence in a December 2019 Instagram video, noting that her husband was the first one to get hurt while preparing some scalloped potatoes. After the “Conversations in the Dark” singer screamed, Teigen wandered over to find out what all the fuss was about and was expecting to find that the Grammy winner had made a big deal out of nothing, but she was wrong.

“I came over … and he sliced the entire tip of [his finger],” Teigen recalled, jokingly adding, “All John has is his fingers!”

Being a man down, Teigen grabbed the mandoline from her spouse and got to work. She made “one pass” with the utensil before cutting her own finger off “immediately.”

As she continued with a laugh: “We went to the emergency room, they reattached our fingers and now I don’t do anything without my Kevlar gloves.”

And since anyone is capable of some pretty gnarly kitchen disasters, Teigen included one that involved her mom and go-to cooking consultant, Vilailuck Teigen.

Vilailuck was attempting to make Thai sausage one day when the dish got the better of her and she nearly burned the Teigen-Legend household to the ground. As the Target cookware designer wrote, “Mom left them in the oven for too long and almost Burned. Our. House. Down. We had to use a fire extinguisher and blow out all the smoke with a fan … just so mom could eat her own sausages. This is the world I live in.”

