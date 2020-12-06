#Relatable! Chrissy Teigen showed the reality of mothering a toddler when she shared a hilarious photo of her son, Miles, having a tantrum amid their family’s holiday photo shoot.

The Cravings author, 35, posted an outtake from the shoot via Twitter on Saturday, December 5, which showed her 2-year-old son crying and trying to crawl away from Teigen. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shares Miles and daughter, Luna, 4, with husband John Legend.

“Family shoot went … right as I thought it would, actually,” Teigen wrote alongside the photo.

However, Miles later appeared to get into the modeling spirit when Teigen snapped a pic of him posing on the couch. “Then this happened!!! On my PHONE of course,” she tweeted.

Then this happened!!! On my PHONE of course pic.twitter.com/U1XQ21MU98 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2020

The hilarious moment came one week after Teigen revealed that she was able to shower for the first time in two months since she suffered a pregnancy loss due to a placenta abruption.

“I‘ve been taking baths because I couldn’t stand to be in the shower. I couldn’t, like, physically stand in the shower,” the Bring the Funny judge said in an Instagram video on Monday, November 30. “I feel really, really good. I feel very clear and very good.”

Teigen also thanked her followers for their well-wishes as she celebrated her 35th birthday. “Also, you guys have no idea and I cannot wait to tell you one day,” she said. “I realize that just left you supremely hanging. I’m sorry. I just mean it’s been a ride. It has been a journey, and I’m happy to be back again.”

The Utah native announced her pregnancy loss in September via Instagram alongside photos of herself cradling her and Legend’s late baby boy, Jack, in the hospital.

“I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” Teigen wrote. “We will always love you.”

In November, the Chrissy’s Court star credited Luna and Miles for helping her work through her grief.

“[They bring] so much joy, every single day and so much adventure every day,” Teigen explained on Good Morning America. “You don’t want to be stuck in bed when you hear the laughter downstairs. It helps so much.”