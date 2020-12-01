No baths for her birthday. Chrissy Teigen celebrated her 35th year with her “first shower in two months.”

The Cravings author spoke to her Instagram followers after the Monday, November 30, shower while wearing a robe and a towel on her head. “I‘ve been taking baths because I couldn’t stand to be in the shower. I couldn’t, like, physically stand in the shower,” the Bring the Funny judge said in the footage. “I feel really, really good. … I feel very clear and very good.”

The Utah native, who shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with her husband, John Legend, went on to thank users for their birthday wishes. Teigen added, “Also, you guys have no idea and I cannot wait to tell you one day. I realize that just left you supremely hanging. I’m sorry. I just mean it’s been a ride. It has been a journey, and I’m happy to be back again.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model suffered a pregnancy loss in September due to placenta abruption. She shared intimate hospital photos with her late son, Jack, at the time, writing, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost went on to address Jack directly in the caption. “I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive[,” Teigen wrote. “We will always love you.”

Last month, she said that Luna and Miles have been helping her heal. “[They bring] so much joy, every single day and so much adventure every day,” the Chrissy’s Court star explained during a Good Morning America appearance in November. “You don’t want to be stuck in bed when you hear the laughter downstairs. It helps so much.”

Legend, 41, chimed in, “We’ve been through so many challenges together and they’ve made her stronger, and I know that doesn’t always happen when people go through tragedy. But I feel like the challenges we face together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple, and who we are as a family.”