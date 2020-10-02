Celebrities Rally Around Chrissy Teigen John Legend After Pregnancy Loss

Reaching out. Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony and more celebrities had sweet things to say following Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s pregnancy loss.

The Bring the Funny judge, 34, revealed her and the EGOT winner’s tragedy on Wednesday, September 30, with emotional hospital photos.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost captioned her Instagram slideshow. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went on to write that while she and the “All of Me” singer didn’t choose their daughter Luna and son Miles’ names until after their arrivals, they started calling their late son Jack during Teigen’s pregnancy.

“He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” the Utah native wrote. She addressed him directly in the caption, writing, “I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

The Cravings author concluded by thanking her followers for their “positive energy, thoughts and prayers,” adding, “We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

She and Legend, 41, announced in August that they were expecting their third child, showing her baby bump for the first time in the Ohio native’s “Wild” music video.

The pair’s pregnancy was a “surprise” after Luna and Miles were both conceived via IVF. “A little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say,” the Voice coach said during a Today show appearance in August. “We’re very excited, and we’re grateful for all the well-wishes we’ve gotten from people all around the world.”

