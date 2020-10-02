Sharing her story. Kate Beckinsale opened up about a previous pregnancy loss while defending Chrissy Teigen’s choice to share “deeply intimate photos” with her late son, Jack.

“I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen … as if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable,” the actress, 47, captioned a Friday, October 2, Instagram photo. “Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet, and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture.”

The English star explained that her milk came in “with no one to feed,” and she experienced “the loneliest, most soul-destroying period of time.”

The Widow star concluded, “I think it’s an honor to be allowed into another person’s grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt. …. Thank you for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life-changing it can be.”

Beckinsale, who is the mother of daughter Lily, 21, shared a poem in her social media upload about “babies born to be angels.”

The Van Helsing star’s show of support came two days after Teigen, 34, and her husband, John Legend, revealed the Chrissy’s Court star’s pregnancy loss.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” the Bring the Funny judge captioned her Instagram announcement on Wednesday, September 30. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

She and the EGOT winner, 41, announced their pregnancy news in August, but the Utah native was hospitalized the following month due to excessive blood loss.

The couple are the parents of daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.