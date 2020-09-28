Chrissy Teigen documented her hospital experience on Sunday, September 27, after experiencing “very bad” bleeding.

The Cravings author, 34, was on “super serious bedrest” at first, she explained in an Instagram Story video. “Like, [I can] get up to quickly pee and that’s it. I can take baths like twice a week… no showering.”

The Utah native added that she was “always, always bleeding,” saying, “I’m about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for like a month.” The Chrissy’s Court star called it “more than” a period and “definitely not spotting,” noting that her blood flow “was a lot.”

The Bring the Funny judge explained, “Every time I would go to the bathroom, [there] would be blood … but today the big difference was … like if you were to just turn a faucet on low and just leave it there. It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding, and that’s obviously very bad. It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant … and that’s why it’s so hard for me to come to terms with.”

While the bleeding comes from the model’s “really, really weak placenta,” her baby-to-be is “so healthy.” Teigen explained, “He moves a lot. … But basically, he is the strongest, coolest dude in, like, the sh–tiest house. His house is falling apart. It’s just hard because there’s not much you can do. Basically, if I can make it through the next few weeks … then we can go from there and be able to get out of the danger zone.”

The pregnant star went on to address her little one, gushing, “I’m gonna show you all these when you come out, you little butthead. Mommy loves you so, so much.”

She and her husband, John Legend, announced in August that their third child is on the way. They already are the parents of daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Earlier this month, Teigen accidentally revealed the sex of baby No. 3. “The baby is really, really healthy, and he’s big,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said in an Instagram video at the time. “Oops!”