The bun is in the oven — and the cat is out of the bag! On Thursday, September 17, Chrissy Teigen accidentally shared with the world that she and husband John Legend‘s third child is a boy!

The model, 34, opened up about her pregnancy via her Instagram Story on Thursday and slipped up when she referred to their third child as a “he.”

“The baby is really, really healthy and he’s big,” she said in the video before realizing what she had done. “Oops,” she whispered, before covering her mouth. Instead of deleting the video, she posted it and added the caption, “Hahahaha might as well tell you.” She then posted the video clip via her Instagram.

Afterward, the Bring the Funny judge — who shares daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 2, with the singer, 41 — continued sharing what she’s going through with her followers.

“I’m stupid,” she said in the next clip. “Anyway, so it’s growing beautifully. I’m feeling really good but my placenta’s really, really weak, and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it’s just pretty high risk and it’s just – this poor thing has been through so much already. We just have to get my placenta healthy again, and that means not moving.”

On September 8, the Cravings author shared that she was on two-week bedrest, something she also gave an update on in her video.

“It’s such a bummer because I had to cancel so much work, and I was so excited to talk to so many different people and do these events because it would start to feel like normal life again,” the Chrissy’s Court star said. “The timing is just s–t, I apologize, but I have to make baby OK, so there you go!”

Teigen and the EGOT winner announced their pregnancy news last month when she debuted her baby bump in his “Wild” music video.

“A little quarantine surprise,” the “All of Me” singer said during a Today show appearance in August. “But we’re very excited, and we’re grateful for all the well-wishes we’ve gotten from people all around the world. Thank you so much.”

The Lip Sync Battle host previously shared that she is “worried” about this pregnancy since she previously conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization.

“Part of me misses the safety of my perfect embryos, created in their little dish. They felt untouchable and safe,” she tweeted last month. “IVF was an amazing choice for us to be able to make. So hard, but we got two beautiful monsters out of it. I promise you, I never ever ever ever ever thought I could.”