Chrissy Teigen showed off her baby bump after announcing in August that she was expecting her third child with husband John Legend. She documented her journey until suffering a loss the following month.

The Cravings author revealed their pregnancy news in the singer’s music video for his new song “Wild,” which showed Teigen and Legend at the beach with their two kids, Luna and Miles. In one shot, the EGOT winner hugged his wife from behind as she cradled her growing belly.

The pregnancy was a surprise for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model who previously struggled with fertility issues and conceived her daughter and son through in vitro fertilization. When asked by a fan about baby no. 3, Teigen admitted that she had some anxious moments after finding out she’d been pregnant when she underwent surgery to remove her breast implants in early June.

“Oh, it’s quite a story. Lol,” Teigen replied to the fan on Twitter. “I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative. A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”

She took the pregnancy test on June 19, which was the release date of Legend’s new album, Bigger Love, and was shocked when it was positive. “I was scared,” she wrote. “Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

“So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay,” Teigen continued. “Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt … bad. But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt.”

Referencing her previous IVF procedures, she added, “Part of me misses the safety of my perfect embryos, created in their little dish. They felt untouchable and safe. IVF was an amazing choice for us to be able to make. So hard, but we got two beautiful monsters out of it. I promise you, I never ever ever ever ever thought I could.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost revealed in September that she had suffered a pregnancy loss, writing via Instagram at the time: “We, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

