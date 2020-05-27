Bye-bye boobs! Chrissy Teigen revealed she’s preparing to get her breast implants removed after having them for 10 years.

Hours after Teigen, 34, shared a video of herself getting tested for COVID-19 via Twitter on Tuesday, May 26, the model explained that she got the test because she is having surgery “soon.”

“A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out,” the Lip Sync Battle host wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it.”

The mother of two noted that she’d “like to be able to zip a dress in my size” in addition to “lay on my belly with pure comfort,” which can’t be done with her current implants.

“No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good,” the cookbook author continued. “I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️.”

The Chrissy’s Court star has been vocal about her boobs more than once this year. In March, Teigen honored her assets by wishing her breast implants a “happy 10 year anniversary.”

At the time, the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a throwback photo of herself on the runway for Beach Bunny Swimwear in 2010. In the caption she jokingly added, “RIP to the teeth.”

Earlier in March, Teigen opened up to Glamour UK about her desire to take out her implants, which she initially got in her 20s for her career.

“I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky,” she told the publication.

The Utah native’s perspective on her implants changed once she had her children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with husband John Legend. “Then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” she said.

“I want them out now,” Teigen continued. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

When the TV personality got her boobs done, she didn’t increase the size, she just made them fuller.

“Honestly, I kept them the same cup size,” she explained. “I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line.”