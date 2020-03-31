Chrissy Teigen is an expert at keeping her 28.8 million Instagram followers entertained while self-isolating at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Most recently, the 34-year-old nearly broke the Internet when she wished her breast implants a ‘happy 10 year anniversary.’

The mom of two shared a throwback pic of her on the runway for Beach Bunny Swimwear in 2010. She’s photographed wearing a cleavage-baring lacy white lingerie set, accessorized with hoop earrings and stacked bracelets.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Happy 10-year anniversary to these titties and RIP to these teeth. 💕”

Celeb fans showed their appreciation for the transparent and hilarious star in the comments section of her Instagram post. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Lisa Rinna and Tess Holliday were thoroughly amused by the chef’s self-deprecating humor.

But Whitney Cummings expressed concern that Teigen hasn’t had the implants removed yet. She wrote, “Wait isn’t ten years when we need to take them out?!”

The cookbook author responded, “Yes dude and I really want them OUT. Quarantine would have been perfect time but apparently it’s not ‘ESSENTIAL’ smh.”

Teigen’s comment referred to the closures of non-essential businesses across the nation over the past few weeks.

This wasn’t the first time Teigen’s admitted that she’s ready to say goodbye to her implants. In an interview with British Glamour on March 5, Teigen revealed that she has some regrets about her breast augmentation surgery.

“I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” she told the outlet. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Instead of altering the size of her breasts, Teigen says she “just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer.”

“But I want them out now,” she added. “I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years.” It’s that time.

