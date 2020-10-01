Heading home. Chrissy Teigen mourned her late son, Jack, after revealing on Wednesday, September 30, that she had suffered a pregnancy loss.

“Driving home from the hospital with no baby,” the Cravings author, 34, tweeted on Thursday, October 1. “How can this be real.”

The Bring the Funny judge and her husband, John Legend, revealed in August that they were pregnant with their third child after welcoming daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The Utah native debuted her baby bump in the singer’s “Wild” music video.

Last month, the Chrissy’s Court star opened up about being hospitalized after experiencing excessive blood loss. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model explained that she had a “really, really weak placenta,” noting, “He is the strongest, coolest dude in, like, the sh–tiest house.”

One day after tweeting about a “really scary morning” with a “huge clot” on Tuesday, September 29, Teigen wrote via Instagram that the blood transfusions had not been “enough” to save her and Legend’s son.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost wrote, adding that she and the EGOT winner, 41, had named their little one Jack. “He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. … We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.”

The model also penned a sweet message to her late son, writing, “To our Jack, I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

In Teigen’s social media upload, she shared tearful black-and-white hospital photos with her husband. The couple gazed down at Jack while Teigen held him in one emotional shot.

“We’re always here for you and love you guys so much,” Kim Kardashian commented on the Instagram slideshow, while Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote, “I wish I could take away your heartbreak.”

Teigen and Legend wed in September 2013 in Italy. Their pregnancy was “a little quarantine surprise,” the Voice coach said during an August Today show appearance.