Chrissy Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss one month after announcing she was expecting her third child with John Legend.

The couple, who share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, revealed on Wednesday, September 30, that they lost their son after complications.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen, 34, wrote via Instagram. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The Cravings author shared a series of photos from the traumatic hospital visit and detailed the heartbreaking loss.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” she explained. “So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

The Bring the Funny judge then paid tribute to her son, apologizing for what transpired.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she wrote. “We will always love you.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost thanked everyone who took the time to send the couple “positive energy, thoughts and prayers” throughout her pregnancy.

“We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you,” she continued. “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.”

Teigen concluded: “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

The Grammy winner, 41, retweeted his wife’s emotional message and added, “We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤.”

Later in the evening, Teigen gave fans an update on the family’s heartbreak via Twitter.

“Driving home from the hospital with no baby,” she wrote. “How can this be real.”

Over the weekend, the Chrissy’s Court star revealed that she’d been hospitalized due to excessive bleeding.

Teigen reassured her fans on Monday, September 28, that her pregnancy complications “sound more dramatic” than they are. She explained that she’d had a blood transfusion but said “baby and I are completely fine.”

The couple, who wed in 2013, revealed in August that they were expecting baby No. 3. Teigen later accidentally revealed that they were having a boy during an Instagram video earlier this month.