Chrissy Teigen Has 2 Blood Transfusions Amid Pregnancy Complications

Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy complications “sound more dramatic” than they are, she reassured her Instagram followers on Monday, September 28.

“I got some blood from somebody, so if you donate blood it goes to actual people,” the Cravings author, 34, said on her Instagram Story. “People that might be me. I feel like I definitely have somebody else inside me right now, which is an odd feeling to have.”

While the Utah native’s husband, John Legend, laughed from behind the camera, the Chrissy’s Court star added, “I had my first blood transfusion. … It’s just like an IV except not fluids, it’s human blood. I had a Benadryl in case I have an allergic reaction to blood, which made me think, ‘Whose blood is this?’”

The Bring the Funny judge went on to post a moody throwback photo of herself on New Year’s Eve, writing that she was about to have her second blood transfusion. “Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking, cooking, playing with the other buttbutts,” Teigen wrote, referencing her daughter, Luna, 4, and her son, Miles, 2. “Came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!”

She tweeted on Tuesday, September 29, that she had “a really scary morning,” adding, “Huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed on Sunday, September 27, that she had been hospitalized due to excessive bleeding.

The pregnant star has a “really, really weak placenta,” she said on her Instagram Story at the time, noting that her baby-to-be is “so healthy.”

Teigen explained, “He moves a lot. … But basically, he is the strongest, coolest dude in, like, the sh–tiest house. His house is falling apart. It’s just hard because there’s not much you can do. Basically, if I can make it through the next few weeks … then we can go from there and be able to get out of the danger zone.”

She and Legend, 41, revealed in August that baby No. 3 is on the way. The Lip Sync Battle cohost accidentally shared the little one’s sex in an Instagram video earlier this month.