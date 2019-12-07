The queen of clap backs takes another victim! Chrissy Teigen fired back at a troll who criticized her for showing too much of her breasts around her daughter, Luna.

The Sports Illustrated model, 34, shared a sweet photo of herself and her 3-year old daughter via Instagram on Saturday, December 7. In the pic, Luna adjusts the lapel of her mom’s blazer, which has a plunging neckline and shows that Teigen isn’t wearing a bra as it exposes her bare boob.

“On set with my stylist,” Teigen wrote alongside the snapshot.

However, one person didn’t think the post was endearing. “Jesus, cover up your daughter is right there,” the troll commented on the photo. The Lip Sync Battle host replied, “She sucked it for months and doesn’t mind it much.”

Teigen has never been afraid to respond to unsolicited remarks about her life. She dragged another person who left a critical comment via Instagram in November. The Cravings author posted a photo of her nanny, chef and assistant holding Luna and son Miles, 18 months, who she shares with her husband, John Legend.

“Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional,” she captioned the picture.

“AKA ‘thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies,’” the troll wrote to which Teigen responded, “Literally just said that but you sure got me.”

While Teigen isn’t shy about standing up for herself online, she’s always mindful of how her posts affect her children. She told Us Weekly in August that she never wants her kids to feel uncomfortable about her online antics.

“I try not to post anything on social media that would embarrass my kids too badly,” she explained. “Luna’s so grossed out by people kissing in movies, so anything lovey-dovey with Mom and Dad would embarrass her.”

She and Legend, 40, opened up about their decision to post photos and videos of their children on social media in an interview with Vanity Fair in October.

“I know a lot of people who make the conscious decision to blur out their kids’ faces,” Teigen said at the time.“I worry, ‘What must they think of me? They must think I’m insane.’”

She added, “I think I’m such an open person now because everyone in my family has always been so hush-hush. I love attention and affection. I want to be direct with everyone.”