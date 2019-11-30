Chrissy Teigen Drags Instagram Troll Who Commented on Her ‘Chefs and Nannies’

The clap back! Chrissy Teigen proved that she is the queen of social media after responding to a sarcastic Instagram comment about her “chefs and nannies.”

The cookbook author, 33, shared an Instagram photo on Friday, November 29, of her nanny, chef and assistant holding her two children, Luna, 3, and Miles, 18 months, with the caption, “Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional ❤️.”

One user commented on the pic, calling out Teigen for having household staff. “AKA ‘thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies,'” the troll wrote.

Undeterred, Teigen responded, “Literally just said that but you sure got me.”

The Sports Illustrated model has built a reputation for her epic social media comebacks and comments over the years, but she does censor some of her responses online. Teigen previously told Us Weekly that she avoids posting anything that would hurt her kids or make them too uncomfortable.

“I try not to post anything on social media that would embarrass my kids too badly,” she explained in August. “Luna’s so grossed out by people kissing in movies, so anything lovey-dovey with Mom and Dad would embarrass her.”

Teigen and her husband, R&B crooner John Legend, opened up to Vanity Fair about Teigen’s use of social media and their decision to post their children online. Legend, 40, revealed that the Lip Sync Battle host, who has 12 million followers on Twitter, stresses about how often she shares photos of their two little ones.

“She’s already thinking about what a hater might say,” the “Green Light” singer said.

“I know a lot of people who make the conscious decision to blur out their kids’ faces,” Teigen responded. “I worry, What must they think of me? They must think I’m insane.”

She has ultimately decided to stick with social media, in part because of her quiet upbringing.

“I think I’m such an open person now because everyone in my family has always been so hush-hush,” Teigen told the publication. “I love attention and affection. I want to be direct with everyone.”