



Chrissy Teigen is not one to hold back when discussing herself and her family. But there are some things she has never revealed. The model, who collaborated with Quay for a glasses line, told Us 25 things you might not know about her — including the first gift hubby John Legend bought her, the singer who always gets her dancing and her childhood celeb crushes. Read on to learn more about the hilarious 33-year-old Bring the Funny judge.

1. When I was a kid my favorite show was Are You Afraid of the Dark? I love scary stuff.

2. I had posters of Brian Littrell, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Alex Rodriguez on my bedroom walls as a teenager.

3. I get very sick of anything my kids [Luna, 3, and Miles, 15 months] watch on BabyTV. Everything’s so short and repetitive.

4. If I had to be seated next to a Real Housewife on a cross-country flight I’d like it to be Ramona [Singer]. She’d have pinot grigios with me.

5. I wouldn’t want to be stuck in an elevator with most of the [Real Housewives’] husbands.

6. I just learned you can get a Sausage McMuffin with Egg with two patties and cheese at McDonald’s. That changed me because I like to take the bread off and have a meatpatty sandwich.

7. I’m crazy about Q-tips.

8. The first gift John ever gave me was a cooking class at Sur la Table. He and I didn’t know that it would turn out to be my “thing.”

9. Other than Twitter and Instagram, the app I use most is called Kiddopia. It’s learning games, but it’s really a “shut your kids up” app.

10. My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving.

11. I don’t like shopping for myself because shopping for my kids is so much more fun.

12. Luna is into old Mary-Kate and Ashley [Olsen] movies lately.

13. I’m always starstruck around Beyoncé. More than Barack Obama.

14. I love pork rinds and beef jerky. I like dipping those in the Thai sauces my mom makes.

15. We’re not a sweets family. We’re a savory family.

16. Once when I was young I overplucked my eyebrows so thin. They were like rainbows. I called them rain-brows.

17. I would love to be able to master cooking seafood. I’ve never cooked a full lobster before.

18. I love Dr. Pepper.

19. When I was pregnant, I lived off Wolfgang Puck’s [mocktail] Cracklin Rosie. It includes lychee, rosewater and soda water. I once took a swig of rosewater thinking it would be good on its own. I threw up immediately.

20. I try not to post anything on social media that would embarrass my kids too badly. Luna’s so grossed out by people kissing in movies, so anything lovey-dovey with Mom and Dad would embarrass her.

21. John is better at cooking eggs and pancakes than I am.

22. If I were an Olympian, I’d love to do the bobsled.

23. Dancing was never really my thing, but there are certain songs I hear in the car — usually by Rihanna — that make me want to go to a club.

24. My favorite Spice Girl is Baby Spice.

25. Dumb things make me laugh — like quick clips of Dr. Phil episodes or people falling on treadmills. The lighter it is, the funnier it is to me. We all need that right now!

