



Little Legends! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have two adorable little ones at home — and love sharing their adorable antics on social media.

The EGOT winner, 40, and the Bring the Funny judge, 33, tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, Luna, three years later. She became a big sister in May 2018 when Miles, now 15 months, arrived.

In June, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed how she knew her husband would be a good dad “as soon as [she] met him.” Teigen explained, “He’s very warm and loving. I knew he’d be a great father to a daughter because he has so many female friends. He has so much respect for women and he treats them as equals. He’s a sensitive soul, but he’s also business savvy and straight to the point.”

The Cravings author went on to say that her instincts were correct! “The way he speaks to our daughter is very interactive and very adult,” the Utah native said. “He’d wake up with me every single time I’d wake up so just I wouldn’t feel like I was alone those first two months of having a baby.”

As for baby No. 3, the couple aren’t looking to expand their family in the immediate future. “Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again,” the model wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “These guys are exhausting!”

Before her baby boy’s birth, Tiegen was singing a different tune. “I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2018. “I just want to [have] babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them.”

Watch the video above for a look at Luna and Miles’ cutest moments over the years.

