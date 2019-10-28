Love conquers all! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were open books while discussing their relationship, famous friendships and politics in the December 2019 issue of Vanity Fair.

The couple, who have been married since September 2013, posed for the cover of the magazine with their 3-year-old daughter, Luna, and 17-month-old son, Miles, outside their Beverly Hills home.

During the accompanying interview, Teigen, 33, and Legend, 40, reflected upon the beginning of their relationship, which began in 2007 after she starred in his “Stereo” music video.

“He was kind of known at the time for either being in the closet or a modelizer,” the Cravings cookbook author said. “I used to go on the websites and it was always either how I was his beard, or how he paid his past serious girlfriends, or how he was with some new model. Oh, my God, I would read everything.”

The EGOT winner added, “It got serious pretty quickly. She just entertained the hell out of me, texting me. What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts. I didn’t know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny.”

Teigen, who has nearly 12 million Twitter followers, explained to the publication that she tends to be so carefree and often cracks jokes on social media as a result of her quiet upbringing.

“I think I’m such an open person now because everyone in my family has always been so hush-hush,” she said. “I love attention and affection. I want to be direct with everyone.”

