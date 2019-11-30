The only thing better than a funny meme is a funny celebrity meme!

The internet is filled with billions upon billions of images, and many of the ones that circulate on a regular basis feature some of the biggest names in sports, movies, TV and music. Of course, the best ones are almost always turned into memes, and the end results range from amusing to downright hilarious.

Through the years, athletes such as Nick Young and Michael Jordan have seen their faces become memes online, as have reality stars including Kim Kardashian and Taylor Armstrong and music artists like Ariana Grande and Gucci Mane.

Perhaps one of the most popular memes of all shows Chrissy Teigen making an awkward cry face after her husband, John Legend, won a Golden Globe in 2015 for his song “Glory” from the movie Selma.

“That was me trying not to react at all because you know how it works at these things,” she explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018. “The camera’s, like, two feet in front of you, and the red light goes on, and as soon as that light goes on, I’m like, ‘Be normal.’ I can’t [help it]. I swear, leading up to that red light, I’m OK. Like, I’m really good, and then … I don’t know.”

