



An actress in the making! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 3-year-old daughter, Luna, convinced her mom that she didn’t feel well enough to go to school.

“She told me she was too sick for school and I believed it,” the Bring the Funny judge, 34, captioned a Wednesday, December 4, Twitter photo of the toddler smiling in a striped dress beside a fireplace.

The model shared a similar shot on Instagram, writing, “Too sick for school eh.” She then shared footage of the little one singing an original song, captioned, “What.”

“OK, Mama gonna put you to bed,” Luna crooned in the hilarious video. “Mama loves you as much as she loves all the dead, all the dead. All the people are red or dead. Red or dead, red or dead, all the people are red or dead.”

Teigen’s followers couldn’t get enough of the tune. “TRADEMARK THIS NOW SHES A GENIUS,” hairstylist Jen Atkin commented, while another social media user wrote, “‘All the people are red or dead!’ Stephen King, your move.”

When she wasn’t hanging out with her eldest on Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model spent time with Luna’s 18-month-old brother, Miles. “I never leave the house and when I do I make the mistake of taking my baby to a knife store,” the Utah native tweeted alongside a photo of her son crawling on the floor.

She and Legend, 40, wed in 2013 and welcomed Luna and Miles in 2016 and 2018, respectively — and their youngest is already a lot like his dad, Teigen told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2018.

“Miles is a clone of John! In so many ways,” the Cravings author shared. “He literally has his personality type and face. Even when Miles is sick and has a running nose and isn’t feeling good, he still smiles and is so happy, just like John. I’ve never seen him in a bad mood in all six months. He is a little version of John.”

The “All of Me” singer chimed in, noting, “It is pretty wild to see his face and mannerisms. They match mine so much.”