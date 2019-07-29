



Chrissy Teigen would really like her critics to chill! The star took to social media to document part of a feast she and husband John Legend prepared for their children, Luna, 3, and Miles, 14 months, and a few friends. But apparently not all of her Twitter followers were impressed. In fact, several were downright critical of the different eats.

The ordeal began when Teigen, 33, shared a video of herself frying a batch of beignets in some hot oil and then dipping them in a container filled with powdered sugar. In a subsequent video shared on Twitter, the Bring the Funny judge showed off the finished treats, which are a staple in New Orleans, and asked Legend, 40, and a friend of Luna’s to weigh in on their tastiness.

Despite not asking for her followers’ opinions, several of them weighed in anyway. While many found the fried snacks “amazing” and “tasty,” others took issue with the way Teigen prepared them. More specifically, a handful of Twitter users suggested the cookbook author drain the oil and let the beignets cool before topping them with powdered sugar.

At first, when one follower chimed in with that method of preparation, Teigen kept her retort short and sweet. “Nope. Hot with powdered sugar, eaten immediately for me! Sticks better and so perfectly crispy tender!” she replied.

However, as the beignet criticisms kept coming, the Lip Sync Battle cohost’s patience grew thin. After a follower noted the sugar on Teigen’s beignets looked “pasty” because she didn’t drain the oil from the fried pastries first, the star seemingly reached her limit.

“To everyone saying this: Just shut up already. They were awesome and this is how *we* like them, sugar sticks to the hot oil and I eat them piping hot when they’re crispy and perfectly moist inside,” she shot back. “Make your own thank you goodbye.”

The cookware designer later added: “I can’t make ANYTHING without you guys being exhausting. Like do you hear yourselves ever?”

Next up during the eating extravaganza was a video of Miles, Luna and a friend eating their dinner. “John’s sweet chili chicken wings with jerk cole slaw makes for amazing face masks,” Teigen tweeted along with the clip, referencing the messy meal ending up on the kiddies’ faces.

While no one was exactly critical, one Twitter follower did use the opportunity to ask a rather inappropriate question regarding what Teigen and Legend are doing to make the world a safer place for their “precious children.”

Clearly over the odd query, Teigen replied: “On a post about chicken wings. Y’all are gonna be the death of me.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!