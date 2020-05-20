Alison Roman’s temporary leave from her New York Times column sparked a reaction from Chrissy Teigen.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, May 20, that Roman’s column is on “temporary leave” after her drama with the 34-year-old businesswoman. Teigen, however, expressed that she wasn’t pleased by the decision.

“I hope we can laugh about it one day, but I’m not happy with the NYT leave. So she def can’t laugh about it yet,” Teigen, 34, tweeted in response to a user who asked where she stands with the 34-year-old cook. “It just sucks in every way.”

The Cravings author reacted to another person’s tweet that suggested that The New York Times is “squarely” responsible for putting the column on hiatus. “I don’t like this one bit and I’m doing what I can (off Twitter) to make that known,” Teigen shared.

In another tweet, Teigen noted that she “very publicly forgave” Roman. However, the Chrissy’s Court host claimed that she’s “getting very much blamed for her leave” and is “really tired” by this.

“When I said I don’t believe in being cancelled for your honest opinion, that was very real,” she said in a fourth tweet. “I don’t agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I didn’t call them, I didn’t write, and most of all, I’d like her back.”

Roman came under fire for comments she made in a New Consumer interview on May 7 about Teigen’s success. “What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was, like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her,” she said. “That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f–king money.”

Roman also criticized organizing consultant Marie Kondo, who she accused of having “sold out immediately” upon finding success. “[Marie] decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy,” the writer explained. “That is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you.”

In the wake of the criticism, Teigen tweeted that it was a “huge bummer” to see Roman slam her. She noted that the feedback hit her hard because she has been a longtime supporter of the Nothing Fancy author.

Roman issued two apologies to both Teigen and the 35-year-old Tidying Up With Marie Kondo host. In the second statement, she expressed that her remarks were “stupid, careless and insensitive.” The Dining In author also revealed that her criticism was “rooted” in her own insecurity.

Listen on Spotify to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!