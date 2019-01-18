Now that the new year is in full swing, it’s time to think about cleaning up your home — with the help of Marie Kondo.

The Japanese author, known for her organizational skills and decluttering techniques, has been making waves around the internet after her Tidying Up With Marie Kondo show premiered on Netflix on January 1. In eight inspiring episodes, fans can watch the world-renowned consultant use her KonMari method to help rid any of the junk from her clients’ homes that doesn’t “spark joy” — a phrase she coined herself.

The latest notable fan? Jennifer Garner. The Camping star shared a hilarious video on Instagram, January 16, of herself attempting to declutter her draws.

“@mariekondo — I’m all about it,” she wrote, adding hashtags, including #canyoucomeover.

Other celeb fans include Kate Hudson, Oprah and Katie Couric. So if A-listers love the Netflix star, then you should, too.

Scroll down to learn five things about the organization guru.