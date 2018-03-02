Marie Kondo became famous for her KonMari method (loved by celebs like Kate Hudson and Busy Philipps) of organization and storage, meant to inspire joy. Now the queen of clean teams up with Cuyana on her first product collaboration, launching March 4. The collection is comprised of mini leather cases (three for $180), designed to fit perfectly inside a larger jewelry box that retails for $115. The set will come in three color schemes: Fun, love, and joy, inspired by emotions that Kondo writes about in her famous book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.

While her designs are admittedly genius, it got us thinking about all the other amazing storage solutions we’ve come across recently. Scroll through to shop these smart products (including Kondo’s) — and maybe get your entire life in order.

