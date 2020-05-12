The apology train. Alison Roman issued a detailed second apology on Monday, May 11, to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo after dissing their empires a few days prior.

“Hi— ICYMI, over the weekend there was a bit of a twitter conversation where I was rightly called out for disparaging remarks I made regarding Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo,” Roman, 34, wrote via Instagram. “Even if you didn’t hear about it (!), I feel like this was too important not to share here.”

The cookbook author — who previously dissed both Teigen, 34, and Kondo, 35, in a New Consumer interview, published on Thursday, May 7, for capitalizing on their fame and selling products under their name — shared a lengthy apology on Monday.

“I need to formally apologize to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. I used their names disparagingly to try and distinguish myself, which I absolutely do not have an excuse for,” she wrote. “It was stupid, careless and insensitive. I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant.”

Roman continued: “The burden is not on them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I am deeply sorry that my learning came at Chrissy and Marie’s expense. They’ve worked extremely hard to get where they are and both deserve better than my tone deaf remarks.”

The Los Angeles native admitted that her comments were “rooted in my own insecurity” before pointing out her own issues with success.

“My inability to appreciate my own success without comparing myself to and knocking down others – in this case two accomplished women – is something I recognize I most definitely struggle with, and am working to fix,” the Lemons author continued. “I don’t want to be a person like that.”

The New York Times columnist added that she is “not the victim here” and apologized for contributing to a culture that “goes after women, especially women of color.”

“I want anyone reading who has been hurt by my actions or comments (past or present) to know that I am listening and I am sorry,” she added. “I commit to being open and receptive to this conversation as it continues and to accept the criticism that is coming my way and to try to do better.”

The Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over author concluded: “I’ve messed up. I promise I’m not putting this behind me in hopes that it goes away. I need to learn from this, and I’m going to use it as a motivation to do and be better.”

Roman’s apology came days after she first criticized Teigen’s business empire.

“What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her,” she told New Consumer. “That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f–king money.”

During the same interview, the author attacked the Tidying Up With Marie Kondo star’s business direction as well. “I’m like, damn, bitch, you f—ing just sold out immediately,” Roman said, referring the star’s homeware line.

The Chrissy’s Court star addressed Roman’s initial sentiments via Twitter, which caused the Dining In author to try and clarify her remarks on Friday, May 8.

The same day, Roman apologized to Teigen via Twitter. “I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said,” she wrote at the time. “I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry.”

Following the drama, Teigen announced that she was taking a break from Twitter, but shortly after Roman posted her second apology, the mother of two returned to social media to address their feud.

“Thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought,” Teigen wrote on Monday. “The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!”

The Cravings author admitted that she and Roman are “alike in so many ways” before noting that she had moments in the past where she said whatever came to her mind before thinking.

“The more we grow, the more we get those wakeup calls,” she continued. “Oh! but how I still think some of those things. I just maybe don’t unleash on my peers on super public platforms lol.”