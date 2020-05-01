Sticking to a restrictive diet isn’t always easy! While many celebrities have embraced vegetarian or vegan eating regimens over time, some stars ultimately decided to put an end to the limiting meals in order to remain healthy.

Take Liam Hemsworth, for example. In an April 2020 interview with Men’s Health, the Independence Day: Resurgence star revealed that his vegan diet, which he had been on for about four years, contributed to a “painful” kidney stone he had in 2019 that warranted a hospital stay. “I was doing press for Isn’t It Romantic. But I had to go to the hospital and get surgery,” he told the outlet.

Though Hemsworth said he’s “all good now,” the health scare forced him to take a closer look at what he was eating. “Once you get one kidney stone, you have a 50 percent chance of getting another one if you continue eating the way you were eating,” he explained. “My particular kidney stone was a calciumoxalate kidney stone. It forms from having too much oxalate in your diet. Oxalates are really high in a lot of vegetables, specifically spinach, almonds, beetroot, potatoes.”

Since the Love and Honor star’s “super healthy” daily breakfast consisted of “five handfuls of spinach and then almond milk, almond butter, and also some vegan protein in a smoothie,” he knew he had to alter his meals in a big way for the sake of his health. As he put it, “I had to completely rethink what I was putting in my body.”

Natalie Portman, who has long been a fan of not only a plant-based diet but a vegan lifestyle, had to temporarily reevaluate what she was eating when she got pregnant with her first child in 2011. Instead of being strictly vegan, the No Strings Attached star opted for a vegetarian diet while expecting instead. “I was listening to my body to have eggs and dairy,” she told radio Q100 in April 2011.

However, once her son Aleph was born, Portman switched back to her plant-based ways. In fact, as she told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2018, Aleph and her daughter Amalia, who was born in February 2017, are vegan as well. “It comes really naturally because I think, you know, you tend to make one thing that everyone eats for dinner,” she explained at the time. “We tend to eat vegan and vegetarian food in the house. It becomes like the normal stuff that kids get used to.”

Instead of meat and dairy, Portman chows down on plant-based alternatives. “There’s tempeh bacon, you know, coconut milk, yogurt, cheese is made out of cashews and all sorts of delicious things that they’ve figured out that are great replacements for those things you crave,” she told Us.

Scroll down to see more stars who quit their vegetarian and vegan diets!