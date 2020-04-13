Liam Hemsworth has seen brighter days. Over the past 18 months, the actor lost his home to the Woolsey wildfires, got divorced from Miley Cyrus and battled a health scare that sent him to the hospital.

“Rebuilding? Yeah, that’s a good way to put it,” Hemsworth, 30, told Men’s Health in his May 2020 cover story while discussing the trying period.

As a result, the Most Dangerous Game star hopes to take the lessons he learned in his 20s into his 30s.

“[I’m] appreciating the little things,” he told the magazine. “It’s something I always try to remind myself to do, especially in times that maybe things aren’t going the way I planned or the way I wanted things to go. Appreciating what I do have and searching for things that make me happy and things that make me a better person.”

Hemsworth revealed that maintaining a healthy diet and active lifestyle has helped him “feel balanced and levelheaded” in recent months. He has also started taking “a lot of ice baths,” which have “heightened” his senses and make his body feel “electric.”

The Hunger Games star’s particularly difficult period began in November 2018, when his and Cyrus’ Malibu house burned down in the wildfires.

“My brother Luke called and said, ‘Get ready, they’re going to issue an evacuation.’ The whole time that I was packing up these animals, I had moments where I’m like, ‘It’s not going to get this far; this is a waste of time, and my house isn’t going to burn down,’” he recalled to Men’s Health. “And of course it did burn down, and it was a s–tty thing to live through.

Despite the tragedy, Hemsworth tried to keep a positive outlook. He told the publication that all of the former couple’s animals were safe and “pretty much everything” in their house was “replaceable to a point.”

The Last Song costars married the following month — in part because the fire’s impact brought them closer — but Hemsworth suffered another setback in February 2019 when he underwent surgery for a kidney stone.

“It was one of the most painful weeks of my life,” he told Men’s Health, noting that he “had to completely rethink what I was putting in my body” in the wake of the scare.

Then, in August 2019, the actor and Cyrus, now 27, announced their separation. They finalized their divorce in January.

These days, Hemsworth has been trying not to spend too much time thinking about the negatives in his past.

“I remind myself of what to appreciate now and to enjoy every moment as much as possible, whether that be working or with my family or whatever I’m doing,” he told the magazine. “Just trying to find a positive in it all and enjoy life as much as possible.”

