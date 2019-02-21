Everything happens for a reason. Miley Cyrus and her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, got married in late December, but she admitted that doesn’t know if they would have tied the knot if their Malibu home hadn’t been destroyed in California’s Woolsey wildfires a month prior.

Cyrus, 26, shared a personal note she wrote on her phone in the middle of the night in the March 2019 issue of Vanity Fair. She divulged: “I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be ‘in the now’ as much as possible.”

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer admitted that being married to the 29-year-old Australian actor, whom she met nearly a decade ago on the set of The Last Song, feels “zero percent different” than dating.

“I would say that losing the house changed us much more than getting married changed us,” she told the magazine. “When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue. You’re the only two people in the world who can understand.”

Shortly after the couple said “I do” in a secret Nashville ceremony, a source told Us Weekly that the disaster was the push they needed to walk down the aisle. “Liam caring for animals and helping others during the Malibu fire sealed the deal. Their love exploded after that,” the insider gushed. “They are a perfect match.”

The Grammy nominee was in South Africa filming Black Mirror when the fire occurred, so the Isn’t It Romantic star stepped up to handle the situation. “Liam was an amazing hero,” Cyrus said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December. “He got out all the horses, the pigs, seven dogs, four cats. His truck was [filled]. It was really sexy to me.”

Cyrus called her relationship with Hemsworth “very special” and noted that being with him makes her feel like she’s “home.” She also admitted that the duo are “redefining … what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person … to be in a [heterosexual] relationship.”

“A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person. What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever,” the Hannah Montana alum, who came out as pansexual in 2015, explained. “Who gives a f—k if he’s a guy, if I’m a girl, or if he was a woman … who gives a f—k? We really are stronger together. One is the loneliest number.”

