Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Finalize Divorce

A little more than a year after their surprise nuptials, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s marriage is over for good.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the pair’s divorce papers were filed by the order of the Los Angeles County Court on Tuesday, January 28. The documents state that they will officially be single on February 22, 2020.

Cyrus and Hemsworth exchanged vows in Nashville in December 2018 after dating on and off for nearly a decade. Less than eight months later, the former Last Song costars called it quits.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said in a statement to Us in August 2019. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

As Cyrus moved on with Kaitlynn Carter, whom she was spotted kissing the same day the split news broke, Hemsworth filed for divorce on August 21, 2019.

“He thought they could work it out, but all those pictures of her and Kaitlynn ended that,” a source told Us at the time, noting that he filed for divorce “quickly” because Cyrus was “being so open about her relationship with Kaitlynn.”

After Hemsworth filed the paperwork, citing “irreconcilable differences,” the former Disney star denied cheating on her longtime love in a lengthy Twitter rant.

“Once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here,” she tweeted at the time. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. … I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

Shortly after Cyrus’ relationship with Carter, 31, ended in September 2019, she confirmed her romance with Cody Simpson. The 22-year-old Aussie singer, however, told Us that their relationship was not “sudden” because they have been friends for years.

“We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship,” Simpson said in October 2019. “We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”

Hemsworth, meanwhile, is seeing model Gabriella Brooks.