



Liam Hemsworth is enjoying spending time with model, with a source telling Us Weekly that the Hunger Games actor is “happy to be moving on” amid his divorce from Miley Cyrus

“Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella,” the source tells Us of the 21-year-old Australian model who was spotted having lunch with Hemsworth, 29, and his parents in Byron Bay, Australia, on December 13.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the Aussie actor’s parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, were spotted greeting Brooks with hugs and smiles. “His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him,” the source added.

The sighting comes two months after Liam was spotted making out with Dynasty star Maddison Brown during a date night in NYC on October 11. “Liam and Maddison weren’t that serious and were mainly having fun together,” the source told Us.

Liam’s rebound romances come after his August split from Cyrus after almost eight months of marriage. The “Slide Away” singer announced their separation in August, a day after she was spotted snuggling with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlyn Carter. The pair’s romance quickly heated up before flaming out a month later. Cyrus is now dating another Australian, singer Cody Simpson.

Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus just 11 days after she confirmed their breakup. “He’s not upset with Miley, but is happy to be moving on,” the source told Us.

The Grammy nominee, 27, poked fun at her short-lived marriage on Instagram earlier this week, in a response to a proposal from artist Matty Mo.

After the artist changed his Instagram bio to read, “Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020,” and shared a screenshot of the declaration on Thursday, December 19, Cyrus commented, “It probably won’t last long. But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

She also threw shade at Liam — who she’d dated on and off for 10 years before they wed in December 2018 — in an Instagram Live video with Simpson in October.

“There are good people out there that just happen to have d–ks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live,” the Disney alum told the “Golden Thing” singer.

“You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with d–ks out there … you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a d–k that’s not a d–k, you know,” Cyrus, who often refers to herself as queer, explained to Simpson. “I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true.”