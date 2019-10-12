



Talk about steamy! Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown were not shy about showing off their feelings for each other during a date night in New York City.

“After Liam and Maddison had dinner and drinks at Flower Bar, they went to Alley Cat downtown,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the Friday, October 11, outing. “They were laughing as they arrived at the speakeasy front door and got a table in the back.”

Once inside, the duo could not keep their hands to themselves. “They were cuddling all night and stayed late. They were laughing and watching the performances and making out all night,” the insider reveals. “They looked so into each other. They were rubbing each other’s legs, kissing, tons of PDA in their back, dimly lit table area.”

The source adds that the Isn’t It Romantic actor, 29, and the Dynasty star, 22, “were in a great mood” and “were being really kind to staff.”

They arrived at 12:30 a.m. and stayed until 2:45 a.m., according to the insider. The pair listened to Kris Graham deejaying during their time at the lounge.

Hemsworth was spotted holding hands with Brown in the West Village neighborhood of New York City on Thursday, October 10, after dining at Sant Ambroeus. “Liam asked for a table outside and had his arm around Maddison’s back while they were escorted to their table,” an eyewitness told Us.

During their hour-long late lunch, the actress and the Hunger Games star kept things casual. “Liam and Maddison were both smiling and laughing a little, but there was no kissing or PDA,” the onlooker explained. “They looked really great together and seemed very at ease with each other. It was romantic, but they seemed like friends enjoying each other’s company.”

The flirty encounters come as Hemsworth has been “trying to move on from [estranged wife] Miley [Cyrus] with the encouragement of his family.” As such, a source told Us, “Spending time with Maddison has been natural, fun and easy for Liam.”

The attraction stems from the myriad of things the two have in common. “He’s so into Maddison and really likes her,” the insider continued. “Liam feels like Maddison gets him and understands him, partly because she is also Australian. They also both share similar senses of humor.”

Cyrus, 26, announced her separation from Hemsworth in August after less than eight months of marriage. The Killerman actor filed for divorce days later.

The “Slide Away” singer quickly moved on to Kaitlynn Carter, but they split in September. Cyrus is now dating Cody Simpson.

