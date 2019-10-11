



Miley who? Liam Hemsworth was spotted holding hands with actress Maddison Brown on Thursday, October 10, after splitting from Miley Cyrus.

Hemsworth, 29, and Brown, 22, were spotted looking cozy on a stroll through New York City’s West Village neighborhood after sharing a meal at Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

The Hunger Games heartthrob and Cyrus, 26, announced their split in August following nearly eight months of marriage. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the pop star said in a statement at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

In the wake of the split, Cyrus dated blogger Kaitlynn Carter for about a month before moving on with singer Cody Simpson, whom she now calls her “BF.”

Hemsworth’s outing with Brown, meanwhile, comes one day after a source told Us Weekly that the Isn’t It Romantic star is “open to meeting people.”

Scroll down for more details about the Dynasty actress.

She’s Been Acting in Australia for Years

In her native Australia, Brown appeared in the 2014 TV movie Go Big, starred in the 2015 film Strangerland, and recurred on the 2016 Aussie drama The Kettering Incident.

She’s Nicole Kidman’s Onscreen Daughter

Brown played the Oscar winner’s daughter in Strangerland. “[Kidman] is incredibly talented and she’s a wonderful person,” she told Vogue Australia in September 2019. “She’s very, very warm.”

She Made Her Stateside Debut in ‘Dynasty’

The Sydney native first appeared on the CW drama in the show’s first season finale. She plays Kirby Anders, the long-exiled daughter of the Carringtons’ majordomo, Joseph Anders (Alan Dale).

She’s a Screenwriter

“I have a bunch of scripts that I’ve been writing, that I want to bring out at the right time,” Brown told i-D Magazine in February 2018, citing Kidman as an inspiration. “Nicole is someone that I totally look up to and especially now, because she’s producing and putting stories about women on screen.”

She’s an Established Model

The up-and-comer started working with Vogue at age 16 and modeled for Miu Miu in a short film costarring Mia Goth in 2015.

