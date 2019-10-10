Miley Cyrus Comes Home From Hospital to Shirtless Cody Simpson





On the road to recovery. Miley Cyrus revealed she was released from the hospital and spending time with her boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson, in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 9.

“She made it home,” Cyrus, 26, captioned a selfie with her arms wrapped around a shirtless Simpson, 22. “Recovering from surgery. Send all the vibe$.”

The Australian crooner posted his own photo with Cyrus on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. “We are 4,” he captioned the pic of the “Mother’s Daughter” singer grinning while his face remains serious.

Simpson also celebrated the former Disney Channel star’s return home with a snap of her wearing a sweatshirt that reads “Freedom.” “My sick girl finally free,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, October 8, the “Slide Away” singer told fans she was in the hospital recovering from tonsillitis. She hoped to be released in time to perform at The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund’s Gorillapalooza charity event in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 12.

During her hospital stay, the Hannah Montana alum had plenty of company from Simpson. She documented his visit on Tuesday in a series of Instagram Stories. In one post, she gave the “On My Mind” singer the title of “boyfriend.”

“BF coming to visit me at the hospy,” she captioned a selfie from her bed. She also posted a video of Simpson, who arrived with flowers and a guitar on hand, serenading her.

The pair were first seen kissing at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles on October 3. An onlooker told Us Weekly, “[They] were not shy about showing their affection toward each other at all. Miley got up and sat on Cody’s lap and started making out with him. … They left together holding hands.”

Cyrus confirmed their whirlwind romance earlier this month by posting another shirtless photo of Simpson on Instagram captioned, “22 ✅ Australian (my type) ✅ Abs ✅.” Simpson reciprocated by calling her “baby” on his Instagram account.

The “Malibu” vocalist’s new relationship comes in the wake of her splits from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth and former girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter. In August, Cyrus announced her separation from the Hunger Games star, 29. He filed for divorce 11 days later. She dated blogger Carter, 31, for a month but they split in late September.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!