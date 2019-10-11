



In photos obtained by TMZ, the duo showed off PDA while taking a stroll in NYC’s West Village neighborhood after grabbing a bite to eat at Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus.

The Australian native, 29, kept it casual in a dark coat and sunglasses while the Dynasty star, 22, rocked a leather jacket.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Hemsworth is “open to meeting people” amid his divorce from Cyrus, 26.

Hemsworth and Cyrus announced their split after eight months of marriage in August. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the singer said in a statement to Us at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The pair tied the knot at their former Nashville home on December 23, 2018, after dating on and off for 10 years.

Hemsworth filed for divorce on August 21 just days after it was revealed that Cyrus moved on with Kaitlynn Carter. The “Wrecking Ball” singer and Carter briefly dated and Cyrus is currently dating Cody Simpson. She confirmed their romance via social media on October 3.

“[Liam] wants what’s best for her — even if it’s not him,” an insider previously told Us.

