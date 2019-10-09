



Tilley, 30, sounded off on Cyrus, 26, after cohost Tanya Rad praised the “Slide Away” singer’s recent defense of her flings.

“Yeah, I don’t know. I’m friends with Kaitlynn, so … I think when you’re in a relationship or, like, seen with anyone, like, out of respect to that person, it’s maybe, like …” Tilley said, trailing off.

The reality TV star does empathize with Cyrus’ lack of privacy — and said that it’s wrong for anyone to slut-shame the pop star — but she also seems to think Cyrus should have known better than to date so publicly. “Obviously, Miley shouldn’t have to date in her home,” she said. “But it’s like, you know there’s photos everywhere, you know?”

In the podcast episode, Tilley suggested that fans might have whiplash from the Grammy nominee’s love life: “I think … people are like, ‘Wait, I thought you were just with so-and-so?’ I think the thing with someone of that nature is people get so invested in her life and who she’s dating. And then they get committed — they are, like, rooting for her with that person. And she’s with someone new, and it’s like, ‘Wait, wait, wait!’ … I think it’s more of like confusion, like, ‘Wait, we just saw you. You were in a relationship with someone else.’ The way I saw all this stuff was, like, a little confused.”

Cyrus has indeed dated around in the public eye since her split from husband Liam Hemsworth in August. The “Mother’s Daughter” performer got hot and heavy with Carter, 32, for about a month, breaking up with the blogger in late September. And over the past week, Cyrus has been seen kissing and cozying up with longtime friend Cody Simpson.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Cyrus wrote in a Twitter post on Friday, October 4. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

Noting that men “are RARELY slut shamed” and “move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence,” Cyrus explained that she’s “trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘mans’ world.”

“I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill,’” she added. “I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating — this is where I am at!”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!