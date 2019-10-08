Cody Simpson Pens a Poem About ‘Making Love’ Amid Miley Cyrus Romance





Love on the brain! Cody Simpson wrote a sexy poem amid his budding romance with Miley Cyrus.

The “On My Mind” singer, 22, shared the piece on his Prince Neptune poetry Instagram account on Monday, October 7, alongside a photo of a woman standing in the shadows on a balcony near the beach.

“The moon’s souvenir / the boulevardier / a ballerina on the promenade,” he wrote. “We open our curtains to the domesticated world / for a natural hour / spinning elvis records / and making love / in the soft jewelled morning.”

The night before, Simpson shared a video on his Instagram Stories of himself and Cyrus, 26, singing along to Elvis Presley’s “Ku-U-I-Po,” a moment that seemingly inspired his poem. The couple sang the song while watching the movie Blue Hawaii during a low-key night in.

The Australia native and the Hannah Montana alum, who have been friends for years, sparked dating rumors on Thursday, October 3, when they were spotted kissing at the Los Angeles restaurant Backyard Bowls.

“They walked in holding hands and looked around a bit, but then started to get pretty comfortable and were not shy about showing their affection toward each other at all,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “They were both standing at first, flirting and kissing. Then they came and sat down. Miley got up and sat on Cody’s lap and started making out with him. His name was called at the counter, and he grabbed his smoothie bowl, and they left together holding hands.”

The next day, Cyrus took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that she is seeing Simpson, uploading a shirtless photo of him with the caption, “22 ✅ Australian (my type) ✅ Abs ✅.”

The “Slide Away” singer then tweeted a lengthy statement defending her decision to date new people amid her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” she tweeted on Friday, October 4. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

Cyrus noted that dating “is new to me,” writing, “I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s ; with the exception of a few breaks , which usually In those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and ‘ meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff. … Get used to me dating – this is where I am at ! #HotGirlFall.”

The former Disney Channel star announced her split from Hemsworth, 29, in August, less than eight months after their secret wedding. The Hunger Games star filed for divorce 11 days later as Cyrus moved on with Kaitlynn Carter. However, the women separated in late September.

