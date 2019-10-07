



Miley Cyrus cozied up to Cody Simpson during a low-key date night on Sunday, October 6.

The “La Da Dee” singer, 22, took to his Instagram Stories to share a black-and-white video of the budding couple singing along to Elvis Presley’s “Ku-U-I-Po” while watching the movie Blue Hawaii. In the clip, the Hannah Montana alum, 26, leaned her head on Simpson’s shoulder as they grinned for the camera.

News broke of Cyrus and Simpson’s romance last week when they were spotted kissing at the Los Angeles restaurant Backyard Bowls.

“They walked in holding hands and looked around a bit, but then started to get pretty comfortable and were not shy about showing their affection toward each other at all,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly of the Thursday, October 3, outing. “They were both standing at first, flirting and kissing. Then they came and sat down. Miley got up and sat on Cody’s lap and started making out with him. His name was called at the counter, and he grabbed his smoothie bowl, and they left together holding hands.”

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer took to her Instagram Stories the next day to confirm that she is seeing the Australia native. She uploaded a shirtless photo of him with the caption: “22 ✅ Australian (my type) ✅ Abs ✅ Hot Girl Fall ✅.”

Cyrus later tweeted a lengthy statement about dating in the wake of her splits from now-estranged husband Liam Hemsworth and now-ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

“This ‘ dating ’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’ / grown ass woman experiencing this,” she wrote, referencing her 10-year relationship with Hemsworth, 29. “I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s ; with the exception of a few breaks , which usually In those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and ‘ meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff. … Get used to me dating – this is where I am at !”

The former Disney Channel star announced her separation from the Hunger Games actor in August, less than eight months after they tied the knot. He filed for divorce 11 days later.

Cyrus then embarked on a whirlwind romance with Carter, 31, but they broke up in late September.

Simpson, who once called Cyrus his “biggest celebrity crush,” previously dated Gigi Hadid from 2013 to 2014.

